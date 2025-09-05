Madurai Bench of Madras HC allows videographing of TNSTC driver’s autopsy

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Thursday permitted videographing of the post-mortem examination of TNSTC driver G Ramakrishnan who was found dead in a dump yard in Madurai on September 2.

Justice Sunder Mohan passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Ramakrishnan’s wife Ramu Thulasi, seeking direction to police to permit autopsy of her husband’s body as per the guidelines issued by the court in 2020.

Thulasi’s counsel said police were proceeding on the presumption that Ramakrishnan had died by suicide, but the circumstances and the state in which the body was found raised suspicion.

Additional public prosecutor expressed objection stating that the court had issued the guidelines in a custodial death case and they cannot be followed in all cases of suspicious deaths.