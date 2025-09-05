More scrutiny, drug mules from foreign countries take indirect flights

CHENNAI: Following increased scrutiny by Indian enforcement agencies, drug traffickers from foreign countries have started choosing roundabout flights, taking a stopover in Gulf countries or Sri Lanka.

Additionally, mules have also started concealing drugs in their hand baggage instead of check-in luggage; this was evident in the Chennai Customs’ bust of 5.6kg of cocaine from two Indian passengers who came from Ethiopia and another recent case of hydroponic ganja trafficked from Thailand.

According to official sources, drug trafficking gangs have been stung by the series of seizures of narcotics by the Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at India’s airports.

Sources said that baggage of passengers returning on direct flights from Thailand are immediately set aside for scrutiny if scanning shows images of any food items packed in vacuum bags, as hydroponic ganja is usually concealed in such packaging.

At least 20kg of the drug has been seized at Chennai airport this year, while in a single case in Hyderabad, the NCB seized 40kg on July 30. Moreover, in August alone, the DRI has seized 43kg of the drug at Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar from Bangkok-return passengers.