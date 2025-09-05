November 30 deadline for implementing liquor bottle buyback across TN

According to the report, as on August 15, 2025, 113.81 crore liquor bottles were sold in these districts, of them 71.39 crore bottles were returned through Tasmac retail outlets, and 40.62 crore bottles through bars.

Due to the collection of an additional amount of Rs 10 for the bottle, Tasmac collected Rs 1138.14 crore; out of which, Rs 1120.28 crore was returned to the buyers after they returned the bottle and a balance of Rs 17.86 crore is with the Tasmac, the report stated.

It informed that despite difficulties and resistance from all categories of shop personnel, Tasmac has successfully implemented the end-to-end computerisation project throughout the state. The implementation of this system ensures that each and every sale of liquor bottles is properly accounted for and details can be seen in multiple dashboards.

The court directed Tasmac to submit a report on the progress in the implementation of the scheme by October 10 and accordingly adjourned the hearing.

Find out how foreign countries deal with rabid dogs: HC to TN

Chennai: The Madras HC has asked the state to find out the practices adopted in foreign countries for handling rabies-infected dogs so as to put in modalities for effective handling of such canines. The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan on Thursday made the suggestion while hearing a PIL petition against dog bites in public places where aggressive dog breeds like Rottweiler are taken, endangering the life of the public. The bench also raised concerns regarding the safety of the handlers if rabies-infected dogs are kept in a shelter. Following the submission of the state that the Supreme Court has directed all the HCs to forward dog menace-related cases to the apex court, the bench directed the Registry to forward such cases to the apex court. ENS