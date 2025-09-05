Onam demand sends flower sales spiralling in Kanniyakumari's Thovalai market, prices touch Rs 900/kg

KANNIYAKUMARI: In view of the Onam festival, flower sales spiralled at the Thovalai flower market as people from Kerala and the district made a beeline to the market on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thovalai, known for its fragrant flowers, witnessed heavy footfall with buyers from Kerala, across Kanniyakumari district, and neighbouring places arriving to purchase flowers for the celebrations.

According to sources, prices touched record highs during the rush. A kilogram of red and yellow Kenthi flowers was sold at Rs 100 each, while Malli fetched Rs 900 and Pitchi was priced at Rs 1,000. Vadamullai was sold at Rs 350 per kg and roses at Rs 200.

A flower seller, S Krishna Kumar, told TNIE that business had been promising this year. With flowers arriving from Salem, Hosur, Rayagiri, Dharmapuri, and other regions along with supplies from in and around Thovalai, both small traders and individual buyers from Kerala thronged the market. “Flowers were sent to Kerala by more than 100 vehicles,” he added.