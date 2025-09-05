OPS Welcomes KA Sengottaiyan’s 10-Day ultimatum to unite AIADMK

THENI/DINDIGUL: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) has welcomed senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan’s recent call to induct expelled leaders and unite the party.

Speaking at a press meet in Theni on Friday, OPS said that unity is crucial for AIADMK’s success in the upcoming elections.

Responding to a reporter’s question about Sengottaiyan’s 10-day ultimatum to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to begin the reunification process, OPS said he would wholeheartedly welcome Sengottaiyan’s announcement.

"I see it as the voice of the people. For the past five years, the party has faced continuous setbacks due to internal discord. Anyone who works towards uniting the party is welcome. That is the only way we can revive the legacy and glory of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, who provided good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu," said O Panneerselvam.