OPS Welcomes KA Sengottaiyan’s 10-Day ultimatum to unite AIADMK

THENI/DINDIGUL: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) has welcomed senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan’s recent call to induct expelled leaders and unite the party.
Speaking at a press meet in Theni on Friday, OPS said that unity is crucial for AIADMK’s success in the upcoming elections.
Responding to a reporter’s question about Sengottaiyan’s 10-day ultimatum to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to begin the reunification process, OPS said he would wholeheartedly welcome Sengottaiyan’s announcement.
"I see it as the voice of the people. For the past five years, the party has faced continuous setbacks due to internal discord. Anyone who works towards uniting the party is welcome. That is the only way we can revive the legacy and glory of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, who provided good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu," said O Panneerselvam.
Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leaders and former ministers Dindigul C. Seenivasan and Natham R. Viswanathan declined to directly comment on Sengottaiyan’s announcement, stating that they would abide by the decision of party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
VK Sasikala, close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and another expelled leader, also welcomed Sengottaiyan’s call for unity. In a press release, she said, “K.A. Sengottaiyan has once again proved that AIADMK is a massive force driven by grassroots cadres. It cannot be destroyed by anyone. Only through unity among expelled leaders can we defeat the harmful influence of the DMK.”
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said in Tirunelveli today that “Sengottaiyan trying to unite everyone is a good thing. However, it is an internal matter of AIADMK. It is not appropriate for me to comment on AIADMK.”
He added, “In politics, no one speaks on behalf of another. Each person speaks their own voice and express their own opinion. If everyone is united, the DMK government can certainly be removed.”
On the exit of O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran from the NDA, he said, “Nothing in politics is permanent. There are still seven months left. Even in the last month, many changes can occur. A change of government will happen.”
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, responding to a query on Sengottaiyan to the media persons at Madurai airport, said it appears Sengottaiyan hasn't fully opened up yet. Thirumavalavan noted that VCK holds AIADMK in high regard, despite its internal issues.