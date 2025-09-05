Stalin unveils Periyar's portrait at Oxford University, says "Periyar is becoming global"

CHENNAI: Unveiling the portrait of Periyar EV Ramasamy at Oxford University's St.Antony's College on September 4, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Self-Respect Movement, an 'emotionally moved' Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "Periyar is becoming global."

The portrait was painted by Thotta Tharani, an Indian art director, painter and production designer.

Speaking at the two-day conference hosted by the St Antony’s and Balliol colleges at Oxford University, Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu is advancing in every sphere - In education, the economy, industrial growth, standard of living, and infrastructure, we have made significant advancements.” He added, "We are nurturing Tamil Nadu into a prosperous land. We have risen into a state admired with wonder by other states. This is the achievement of the Dravidian movement. The growth envisioned by Periyar – we are showing it in action in Tamil Nadu."

He further said, "I will not say that we have fulfilled all the dreams envisioned by Periyar. The growth that we as a society have achieved in these hundred years is like a child learning to walk. We still have a long way to go. In this journey, we must discard the stagnations, the unnecessary hurdles, and the old confusions. We should not get trapped in false pride and move backwards again. Various tricks will be used to drag us backwards. If we are deceived even slightly, all our hard work will be called into question.”