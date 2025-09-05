Reshuffle of forest officials to ‘optimise deployment’ in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order reshuffling Indian Forest Service (IFS) and state forest officers, transferring 19 officials and restructuring select cadre posts to “optimise deployment” across wildlife, academy, and territorial wings, according to a Government Order issued on Thursday.

Key transfers include C Vidhya moving from deputy director, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), to additional director, Tamil Nadu Forest Academy, Coimbatore, while MG Ganesan, Project Nilgiris Tahr, who was promoted from SFS to IFS, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, MTR.

The government has not announced who will lead the Project Nilgiris Tahr, considering it is a pet project of the Chief Minister MK Stalin. Sources say an SFS officer will be posted and Ganesan will continue to contribute since MTR is integral to the Tahr project.