Samsung union plan stir on September 10 as talks fail

CHENNAI: The CITU-backed Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) has planned a demonstration on September 10 at Sunguvarchatram after the union said there was no progress in the talks between them and the company’s management facilitated by the labour department.

A round of talks was held on Thursday morning where the union claimed that the management has been resorting to retaliatory action against the union members and sought the reinstatement of the 25 suspended workers.

“The suspended workers should be allowed to go back to work even as the internal inquiry is taking place. They cannot be kept waiting until the conclusion of the inquiry,” said SIWU president E Muthukumar.

Union members have also sought three months salaries as bonus ahead of Deepavali and the release of a month’s salary which was allegedly withheld by the management when protesting workers did not report to work.

The management has been asked by the labour department to respond to the demands by September 17. “The conciliatory talks have been going nowhere so we have asked the department to issue the Failure of Conciliation report so that the case can be transferred to a tribunal,” Muthukumar said.