Southwest monsoon dashes hopes of Dharmapuri farmers

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in the mainly agrarian Dharmapuri district are disappointed with the poor rainfall during the southwest monsoon.

The district should have received about 403 millimetre of rainfall, but so far it received only about 120 mm causing water levels in the eight dams to decline, farmers stated citing IMD data from the agricultural extension centre in Dharmapuri

The district has about 2.51 lakh hectares of cultivated area upon which about 1.90 lakh farmers rely for their livelihood.

With poor water reserves and depleting groundwater resources, the farmers look to the rain to offer enough water essential for a prosperous agricultural season.

But this year the southwest monsoon, which starts in June, dashed their hopes as there is a shortfall of about 280 mm of rainfall.

Speaking to TNIE, M Selvaraj from Nallampalli said, "We should have received a total of about 600 mm of rainfall from January. But the data show that so far we have received only about 361 mm of rainfall during this period. While we had good summer showers, the southwest monsoon that followed has failed to provide sufficient rain. We have a shortfall of about 280 mm of rain. We can now only hope for the late-year northeast monsoon which would provide about 420 mm of rain."