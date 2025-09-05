TN yet to recover bond money from doctors who ducked govt service in two districts

TIRUNELVELI: According to state health department sources, officials are yet to recover the security bond amount from any of the doctors in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts, who did not complete the mandatory government service. Following multiple reports published by TNIE, the department had initiated steps to recover the amount last year.

Through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, TNIE had obtained a list of around 200 absconding doctors — only a portion of the total — from different medical college hospitals across the state.

These doctors (Service PGs) had benefited from the 50% reservation in PG/diploma seats, 30% NEET-PG incentive marks, a hefty monthly salary during their three years of study, and three years of leave, after promising to serve in government institutions through a security bond.

However, many such doctors have allegedly absconded from government service in order to work at private hospitals or start their own. For violating the security bond, they must pay Rs 10 lakh-Rs 50 lakh, which was spent on their higher studies, to the state government.

As per sources, around 25 absconding doctors from the two districts are allegedly involved in private practice. For instance, a doctor from the Shengottai Government Hospital went on unauthorised absence in 2022, but began practising at a hospital owned by his family member in Tenkasi.