Vellore corporation intensifies crackdown on stray cattle menace

VELLORE: With increasing road accidents and human deaths caused by stray cattle, the Vellore Corporation has intensified its crackdown on the menace. Over the past two months, around 78 cattle have been seized and fines amounting to Rs 1,18,100 have been collected from the cattle owners. On Wednesday alone, around 20 cows were seized after obtaining orders from the District Revenue Department. The actions are being carried out following instructions from the District Administration and the Corporation Commissioner. The seized cows have been sent to private goshalas in Kanchipuram.

Speaking to TNIE, City Health Officer (CHO) Dr P Pratap Kumar said, “A fine of Rs 2,000 is levied on cattle owners for each cow found on the street.”

After being sent to goshalas in Kanchipuram, the owners must pay Rs 300 per day for the maintenance of the cattle, in addition to a one-time transport cost of Rs 3,500.

The Corporation has asked cattle owners to keep the cows under their own care hereafter and warned that if they fail to do so, appropriate action will be taken by the police department.