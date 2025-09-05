Wild elephant kills postman on duty near Mettupalayam in TN

COIMBATORE/NILGIRIS: A 59-year-old postman who was out on duty was killed in a wild elephant attack at Vilamarathur near Mettupalayam on Thursday morning. The tragic incident occurred as he was heading to deliver post to the tribal people at Kilthengalur.

The deceased, O Subbaiyan, was a resident of National Model School Road in Sirumugai. He was a postman of the Nellithurai post office.

Subbaiyan usually reaches Kilthengalur and delivers post by foot after a one-hour trek from Vilamrathur along the Bhavani River.

His death came to light after tribal people in Kilthengalur alerted the staff of the Mettupalayam forest range that Subbaiyan had not yet arrived until 12pm. Based on their information, a forest department team along with a few tribal people trailed the stretch Subbaiyan used to take and found his body.

"The attack by the elephant could have occurred before 10 am. Since no one has seen it, we have come to this conclusion after observing the elephant's footprint," said a forest department staff.