WRD issues showcause notice to eight quarries in Madurai for encroaching waterbody

MADURAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has issued show cause notice to eight quarry and crusher units located at Katchaikatti village in Vadipatti taluk, for encroaching and converting the waterbody as a pathway for transporting minerals. Officials said the notice has been issued as quarries violated the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Act, 2007.

Mokkamayan, assistant executive engineer of Periyar Vaigai Irrigation section of WRD said quarries had altered the natural course of Vaguthamalai canal, which carries water to Karuppupaniyakaran kanmoi. The action was taken after a survey based on a petition submitted by activist M Gnanasekaran to the district collector. “The Vaguthamalai canal is the feeder channel for Karuppupaniyakaran kanmoi. Quarry operators have been instructed to create an alternate pathway for mineral transportation,” the AEE said. Mokkamayan told TNIE that the further action would be decided based on the responses filed by the quarries.

An official in the Department of Geology and Mining, said “When the quarry owners applied for licence, they mentioned different areas as their pathway for transporting minerals”.

Gnanasekaran told TNIE that quarries have been functioning since 1970 and allegedly using the same pathway. “Encroachment of the water body will prevent rainwater from reaching kanmoi, and affect recharge groundwater. Stringent action is required to protect the Vaguthamalai canal.”