BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran couldn't handle the alliance party issues: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

Further, he said, "We will not join with NTK as Seeman will not come to our alliance. Besides, we don't have any issues with him, but he has always been going to the polls alone. Furthermore, we are open to all parties, and anything can happen. But our first choice is NDA for the 2026 TN Assembly election," he said.

Responding to Sengottaiyan's move, he said the attempt by the senior leader of AIADMK, K A Sengottaiyan, was a good decision. "We welcome the move by the top leader who has a lot of experience in politics."

He also mentioned AMMK will be a part of the alliance which will win in the 2026 assembly election. The alliance that we will join, eventually win the polls.