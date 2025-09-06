BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran couldn't handle the alliance party issues: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

MADURAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran in Madurai on Saturday said BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran couldn't handle the issue of coalition alliance.
Addressing mediapersons in the city, he said, "We joined the NDA alliance after the then BJP president K Annamalai's request. But when he was removed from the position, we were shocked. Besides, we are upset as BJP state president Nainar Nagendran couldn't handle the issue of getting an appointment for former CM O Panneerselvam with Union Minister Amit Shah.
"This was upsetting for us. So, we don't want to face such issues, and decided to move away from the NDA alliance. One must remember, I decided to come out of the NDA alliance after consulting with local cadres, functionaries, not by any pressure or any individuals", he said.
Further, he said, "We will not join with NTK as Seeman will not come to our alliance. Besides, we don't have any issues with him, but he has always been going to the polls alone. Furthermore, we are open to all parties, and anything can happen. But our first choice is NDA for the 2026 TN Assembly election," he said.
Responding to Sengottaiyan's move, he said the attempt by the senior leader of AIADMK, K A Sengottaiyan, was a good decision. "We welcome the move by the top leader who has a lot of experience in politics."
He also mentioned AMMK will be a part of the alliance which will win in the 2026 assembly election. The alliance that we will join, eventually win the polls.