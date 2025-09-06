Chemical leak at Cuddalore SIPCOT leaves 93 hospitalised; locals stage stir

CUDDALORE: A chemical leak at a private factory in Cuddalore SIPCOT on Thursday led to 93 persons being admitted to hospitals in Cuddalore and Chidambaram. The incident triggered a protest, with residents blocking roads and alleging negligence by the factory management and government authorities.
According to police and officials, a gasket carrying chemicals at the Crimsun Organics Private Limited in Cuddalore SIPCOT exploded with a loud noise. Smoke emanated from within inside the factory and drifted outside, reaching Kudikadu village. Several residents fainted after inhaling the smoke.
At the Cuddalore Government Headquarters Hospital, 12 men, 64 women and 5 children, a total of 81 people, were admitted. Another 12 persons, including one man and 11 women, were admitted to the Cuddalore Government Medical College Hospital, Chidambaram. Doctors said the patients suffered from breathlessness, eye irritation and cough.
Following the incident, residents damaged doors and windowpanes at the factory and argued with employees. They also staged a road blockade on the Cuddalore-Chidambaram Road, demanding permanent safety measures and compensation for the affected people.
Cuddalore SP S Jeyakumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police M S Ruban Kumar deployed large numbers of police personnel in the area. The road was cleared after talks with the residents. Police and revenue department officials later inspected the factory and began an inquiry.
Residents alleged negligence by Pollution Control Board officials and industrial safety officers, claiming they had failed to conduct proper inspections. They pointed out that in 2021, a boiler blast at the same factory killed four workers and injured several others. They urged the TN government to take immediate safety measures.
Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam, along with Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, visited the affected persons at the Cuddalore Government Hospital in the evening. Speaking to reporters, Panneerselvam said, “An inquiry will be conducted by department officials. A special medical team has been formed to monitor those undergoing treatment.”