Chemical leak at Cuddalore SIPCOT leaves 93 hospitalised; locals stage stir

CUDDALORE: A chemical leak at a private factory in Cuddalore SIPCOT on Thursday led to 93 persons being admitted to hospitals in Cuddalore and Chidambaram. The incident triggered a protest, with residents blocking roads and alleging negligence by the factory management and government authorities.

According to police and officials, a gasket carrying chemicals at the Crimsun Organics Private Limited in Cuddalore SIPCOT exploded with a loud noise. Smoke emanated from within inside the factory and drifted outside, reaching Kudikadu village. Several residents fainted after inhaling the smoke.

At the Cuddalore Government Headquarters Hospital, 12 men, 64 women and 5 children, a total of 81 people, were admitted. Another 12 persons, including one man and 11 women, were admitted to the Cuddalore Government Medical College Hospital, Chidambaram. Doctors said the patients suffered from breathlessness, eye irritation and cough.