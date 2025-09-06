CM Stalin says, Hinduja Group to invest Rs 7,500 crore in TN’s EV ecosystem

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced, through X, that the UK-based Hinduja Group will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu’s electric vehicle ecosystem to set up battery storage systems, creating over 1,000 jobs.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the commitment was part of the UK and Germany leg of his ongoing investment drive, branded TN Rising. With this, total investments secured from the two countries have touched Rs 15,516 crore, expected to generate 17,613 jobs for local youth.

Stalin said AstraZeneca's expansion and other MoUs signed during the tour reflected the global confidence in Tamil Nadu as an investment destination. “These aren’t just numbers — they are opportunities, futures, and dreams. This is the spirit of the Dravidian Model in action,” he said, underlining his government’s emphasis on employment-oriented industrial growth.