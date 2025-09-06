Coimbatore morning walkers urge early opening of Smart City lakefront restrooms to access basic facilities

COIMBATORE: Regular morning walkers and civic activists have raised concerns over the closure of restrooms at lakefronts developed under the Smart City Projects, urging the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to open them as early as 6 am.
Several lakefronts across the city, including the Ukkadam Periyakulam, Valankulam, Kurichi Kulam, Muthannan Kulam, and Selva Chinthamani Kulam, among others, were developed under the smart city projects by CCMC, where hundreds of people walk and exercise on designated pathways daily.
Numerous walkers, who visit the lakefront at dawn, said the restricted timings are putting them at a disadvantage. "Most of us start our walk around 6 am. By the time the facilities are opened, it is already 8 or 9 am, and by then, we are done with our routine and forced to manage without basic amenities," said R Vasudevan, a senior citizen who frequents the Ukkadam-Periyakulam lakefront.
"We are not asking for luxuries. We just want basic necessities made available," said Madhubala, another regular visitor, echoing the sentiments of many.
Currently, restrooms are opened late in the morning and closed by evening. Corporation officials explained that the decision was made to prevent misuse. "We have had instances of misusing the facilities after dark. To avoid such situations, we follow restricted timings," an official said.
However, activists argue that genuine users should not be penalised for the actions of a few. "These lakefronts were developed to promote healthy lifestyles. If walkers are denied basic facilities, it defeats the very purpose of these projects," said R Suresh, a resident of Sivaram Nagar.
The demand to open the restrooms earlier has been gaining momentum, with several walkers submitting petitions to the Corporation. Officials have assured that the issue is under consideration. "We understand the concerns of the public. A decision will be taken soon after reviewing the feasibility," a CCMC official added.