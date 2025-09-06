Coimbatore set to become ‘Zero-Fatality District’ with road safety revamp; Rs 3.7 crore proposal sent to govt

COIMBATORE: In a bid to reduce road fatalities by improving critical roads and crash-prone locations across Coimbatore district, government departments, along with Delhi-based NGO SaveLIFE Foundation, conducted a detailed assessment. Officials said the government will soon take preventive measures based on their report.

"The initiative titled 'Comprehensive Road Crash Vulnerability Assessment’ (RCVA) has been completed in Coimbatore district," said a senior officer from the State Highways department.

"The home department of Tamil Nadu signed an agreement with the NGO in 2023. The plan is to make the district a 'Zero-Fatality District' by making roads safer. The NGO studies the most dangerous spots and problematic roads, and then submits a report with suggestions to prevent accidents. Based on their report, the government will provide funds and make the changes," the officer said.

Along with the highway department, all the stakeholders' departments such as the police, transport and health, which are tasked with reducing road fatalities, have joined the initiative. The 'Zero-Fatality District' programme aims to reduce road crash deaths by integrating comprehensive road safety strategies, focusing on engineering, enforcement, emergency care, education and policy, the officer added.

"The team involved in the assessment visited the critical roads and crash-prone locations to check the possibilities of preventive measures. Also, they met police and health department officials at the nearby hospital to learn about the response time to reach the accident spot and receive the victims. If someplace needs medical facilities, they will suggest it in their report," he added.