CPI(M) protests in Puducherry against CBSE-only curriculum, demands revival of Samacheer Kalvi system

PUDUCHERRY: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a rally and demonstration in Puducherry on Friday condemning the imposition of the CBSE curriculum in government schools and demanding the introduction of the State Samacheer Kalvi system.

The rally was led by CPI(M) Puducherry state secretary Ramachandran and concluded in front of the Education Department. State committee members, senior district secretaries and several others took part.

Inaugurating the protest, CPI(M) politburo member K Balakrishnan said, “By sidelining the state syllabus, students are left without the option of learning in Tamil. Borderline marks are being given just to show a high pass percentage in class 12 examinations. Despite passing, students are unable to secure admission in important subjects in colleges or face setbacks in competitive exams. They are also struggling to gain admission in higher education, including medicine and engineering.”

He added, “Around 10,000 students have dropped out without continuing school education. Education Minister Namassivayam should resign because he is implementing only BJP policies and depriving students of education. This situation has created a future without employment for Puducherry students. Everyone must unite against the Puducherry government to demand a change in the education policy."