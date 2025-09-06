DMK youth wing organiser under scanner in deer poaching case; three held, DFO shifted

TENKASI: Forest department personnel, along with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), on Friday intensified search in Tamil Nadu and Kerala for DMK north district youth wing organiser TMS Mukesh in connection with hunting of spotted deer in Alangulam recently.

Sources in the forest department said Mukesh is a prime suspect who had arranged poachers to hunt spotted deer in Uthumalai west beat of Alangulam forest allegedly to organise a feast for a group of politically influential people.

Speaking to TNIE on the condition of anonymity, an official said only after Mukesh is arrested, we would be able to ascertain the number of deer that were hunted, and how many people were involved in the incident. On Sunday, three hunters — C Pon Ananth (46), T Rajalingam (40) and E Ranjith Singh Raja (40) — were arrested.

“The three, who are remanded in judicial custody, told officials that Mukesh had brought them to Uthumalai to hunt deer. Mukesh is believed to be a habitual hunter and has posted several photos on social media carrying guns. Officials are probing if he used any weapons himself,” said sources.

According to sources, some politically influential persons visited Courtallam, and Mukesh had promised them venison.

“He arranged the hunters and hunted a few spotted deer for the ‘influential’ people. The group consumed liquor and was taking the carcass to Courtallam in three vehicles. Since the three were unfamiliar with the route, they met with an accident in the wee hours. Later, acting on a tip-off, they returned, caught the trio in the morning and handed them over to the forest personnel.

DFO transferred

On Tuesday, DFO Akhil suspended forester Mahadevan who allegedly was absent during the incident. Akhil Thampi was transferred and posted as Wildlife Warden, Ramanathapuram, on Thursday. R Rajmohan, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Genetics Division, Coimbatore has been transferred as Tenkasi DFO in a government order in which 19 IFS officers got transferred.