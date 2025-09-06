IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings again; leads in engineering, innovation, SDGs

CHENNAI: High graduation rates, favourable public perception, innovation, a thriving start-up ecosystem, and influential research publications have been crucial in maintaining the institute’s legacy of academic and research excellence in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, said Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) Director V Kamakoti on Friday.

IIT-Madras has secured the first rank in the ‘Engineering’ category for the 10th consecutive year — an unmatched feat since the inception of NIRF rankings in 2015. It also retained the top spot in the ‘Overall’ category for the seventh year in a row, solidifying its reputation as a national leader in education and research.

In a further boost, the institute clinched first place in the ‘Innovation’ category, rising from second position last year. It also bagged the top rank in the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG) category. “Being a topper consistently is a result of a collective, cohesive and focused team effort.

Together, we pledge to put in our best efforts towards Viksit Bharat@2047,” said Kamakoti. He further said the rankings have been result of the institute’s dedicated effort and now it has bigger responsibility to maintain the ranks. The director said if needed the institute will also help other institutions in improving their ranking.

Highlighting recent initiatives, Kamakoti pointed to the launch of the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship to foster a deep-tech start-up ecosystem with global impact. The institute filed 417 patents and incubated over 100 start-ups in 2024-25. IIT Madras also rose in the QS World University Rankings 2026, moving up to 180 from 227 last year.