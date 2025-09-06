Madras HC dismisses Pazha Nedumaran’s appeal over passport renewal, asks him to approach RPO

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by noted political leader and president of the World Tamil Confederation, Pazha Nedumaran, finding no infirmity in the order of a single judge who directed him to approach the Regional Passport Officer (RPO) with explanations regarding the adverse findings that led to the denial of his passport renewal.

The RPO, in an order passed in 2024, rejected the renewal application on the grounds that Nedumaran’s activities were detrimental to the interest of the country and that a visit abroad could cause prejudice to India’s relationship with other nations.

The bench noted that Nedumaran had approached the court with an appeal against the single judge’s order without exhausting the alternative remedy available under the Passport Act.

“At the outset, we do not find any infirmity in the order of the single judge to interfere with it. However, the appellant preferred the appeal in the court without approaching the RPO and submitting his explanation, questioning the order of the judge,” the bench, consisting of justices J Nisha Banu and M Jothiraman, said in a recent order.

The bench stated that it did not find merit in the contention of Nedumaran’s counsel that submitting explanations or filing an appeal with the competent authority would be of no avail since the RPO had formed an opinion.