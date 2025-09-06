Madras HC orders probe into Thilagar Thidal police over kangaroo court allegation in financial dispute case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) of Madurai city to probe allegations of Thilagar Thidal police holding kangaroo court in a complaint relating to a financial dispute last year, and take action.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the direction recently while granting anticipatory bail to two persons – R Sasikumar and Ramya. According to the prosecution, the two had been purchasing medicines from a wholesale dealer since 2022.

In April 2024, they failed to settle the bill of Rs 15.3 lakh, following which the dealer lodged a complaint against them with Thilagar Thidal police. Apprehending arrest, the two moved the court seeking anticipatory bail.

The petitioners claimed that Thilagar Thilagar police conducted a kangaroo court and forced them to pay Rs 8.83 lakh to the complainant by threatening to arrest them. The allegation was confirmed by the government advocate.

Hearing both sides, the judge observed that this is a glaring example to police holding ‘katta panchayat’ (kangaroo court). The DCP should ascertain if the complaint constitutes a criminal case, and if any kangaroo court was conducted and thereafter take appropriate action against the officials concerned, the court said.