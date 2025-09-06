Puducherry residents warn of safety risks from hanging Wi-Fi wires on city roads

PUDUCHERRY: The residents of Puducherry have raised concerns about private Wi-Fi connection wires tied across lamp posts and buildings, stating that they pose a threat to public safety and spoil the appearance of the city’s streets.

Puducherry city’s straight streets and beautiful French architecture have been a major attraction for tourists. However, residents allege that issues such as encroachments, flex boards, and now hanging Wi-Fi wires are affecting the city’s image.

“These wires are tied almost on all the lamp posts of the major roads of Puducherry. The number of wires is high in Thiruvalluvar Road, Kamaraj Road, Anna Road, and Maraimalai Adigal Road. They hang low and some are cut, hanging across the middle or side of the roads. They are more dangerous than kite thread, as the wires are thicker and stronger,” said N Megala, a resident of Ayyanar Nagar.

Residents say that connection providers often leave old wires hanging when they fix new ones, which increases the number of wires. A few days ago, during a short circuit in a lamp post at Vazhudavoor Road, Pettiayanchathiram, sparks fell on Wi-Fi wires tied to the post, caught fire and burnt the entire post.