Puducherry residents warn of safety risks from hanging Wi-Fi wires on city roads

PUDUCHERRY: The residents of Puducherry have raised concerns about private Wi-Fi connection wires tied across lamp posts and buildings, stating that they pose a threat to public safety and spoil the appearance of the city’s streets.
Puducherry city’s straight streets and beautiful French architecture have been a major attraction for tourists. However, residents allege that issues such as encroachments, flex boards, and now hanging Wi-Fi wires are affecting the city’s image.
“These wires are tied almost on all the lamp posts of the major roads of Puducherry. The number of wires is high in Thiruvalluvar Road, Kamaraj Road, Anna Road, and Maraimalai Adigal Road. They hang low and some are cut, hanging across the middle or side of the roads. They are more dangerous than kite thread, as the wires are thicker and stronger,” said N Megala, a resident of Ayyanar Nagar.
Residents say that connection providers often leave old wires hanging when they fix new ones, which increases the number of wires. A few days ago, during a short circuit in a lamp post at Vazhudavoor Road, Pettiayanchathiram, sparks fell on Wi-Fi wires tied to the post, caught fire and burnt the entire post.
“Puducherry government made electricity lines pass underground in some areas, but it has become useless as these Wi-Fi wires are now tied to posts and stretched between buildings. A year ago, social activist Sutham Sundarajan staged a protest by hanging wet clothes on these wires, but even after that officials did not take action,” said D Kandamorthy, a resident of Arudra Nagar.
Electricity department workers also said the wires cause difficulties in their work. “These wires are obstacles when we climb the posts for service. Apart from the wires, in areas like Kosapalayam, Wi-Fi routers are also fixed on the posts. We do not know whether they have permission for that or not, but these are threats to us,” said workers on condition of anonymity.
A senior electricity department official said, “Only two or three providers got permission, that too with strict instructions. No permission was given to fix routers. We asked our staff to cut down the wires that interrupt their work.” However, the official did not respond when asked if any action would be taken against the illegal wires tied to electricity posts.