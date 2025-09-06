Sanitation workers protest at Tiruvannamalai hospital over insults; demand dignity, better pay

TIRUVANNAMALAI: More than 30 sanitation workers, mostly women attached to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College and Hospital, staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital gate on Friday alleging repeated disrespect and derogatory remarks by senior hospital staff member Santhi Arunachalam.

The women, employed through a private agency, also demanded higher pay, Santhi Arunachalam’s removal, and dignity at work.

A sanitary worker told presspersons that when they went to the Resident Medical Officer’s (RMO) room to collect bags for disposing of biomedical waste, Santhi Arunachalam allegedly asked why they — “who clean toilets and are smelly” — were entering the RMO's room. They claimed similar insults had been made on multiple occasions.

The workers further alleged that their supervisor, Malati, abused them on Arunachalam’s instructions. “Although we are working day and night without caring for our families, we are not given due respect,” said another worker.

Despite repeated attempts, hospital authorities could not be reached for comment