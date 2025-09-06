Sengottaiyan gives EPS 10 days to consider reinducting expelled leaders into AIADMK

Won’t attend EPS’ campaign until AIADMK is united: Sengottaiyan

EPS must follow their examples and take back the expelled leaders to ensure victory in the 2026 Assembly election, Sengottaiyan said.

He also said that he had met EPS along with five other leaders --- Natham R Viswanathan, SP Velumani, P Thangamani, KP Anbalagan and CV Shanmugam --- to press for unity but their advice was not accepted.

“The expelled leaders wanted to rejoin the party without any conditions. I am saying this to ensure that the party does not split. I am ready for any sacrifice,” Sengottaiyan said at the press meet in which hundreds of his supporters took part.

“After Jayalalithaa’s demise in 2016, the party faced setbacks in 2019, 2021, and 2024 elections, particularly in southern districts. Had the party continued its alliance (with the BJP) during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, we could have won 30 seats. SP Velumani too endorsed the view. We can win the (2026) assembly election only if the party is united,” he added.

“Forget and forgive is the lesson taught by our leaders (MGR and Jayalalithaa). We can achieve victory only by uniting everyone. Otherwise, we will not be able to form the AIADMK government. This is also the view of AIADMK cadres.

The party should be united quickly. Until then, I will not participate in the campaign tour of our general secretary.” Responding to a question raised by reporters regarding his meeting with BJP leaders, he said, “I went to Delhi to meet BJP leaders at their invitation. Currently there is a good relationship between the two parties.”

Reacting to the presser, former CM OPS said Sengottaiyan had voiced people’s opinion and stressed that unity was crucial for AIADMK’s success in the 2026 polls. Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said, “Sengottaiyan trying to unite everyone is a good thing. If everyone is united, the DMK government can certainly be removed.”