Sengottaiyan’s AIADMK unity call gains support from expelled leaders; muted response from party seniors

THENI: The unity call by K A Sengottaiyan evoked muted response from AIADMK leaders while those who were expelled from the party welcomed it. While AIADMK leaders Dindigul C Seenivasan and Natham R Viswanathan said they would abide by the decision of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, those who were ousted closed ranks with Sengottaiyan.

Speaking to reporters in Theni, former CM O Panneerselvam (OPS) said Sengottaiyan had voiced people’s opinion and stressed that unity was crucial for AIADMK’s success in 2026 elections.

“In the past five years, AIADMK has faced continuous setbacks due to internal disunity. Anyone who works towards uniting the party is welcome. This is the only way we can revive the legacy and glory of former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa,” he said.

V K Sasikala, in a press release, said, “Only if all the expelled leaders unite, can we defeat the DMK. Sengottaiyan has once again proved that AIADMK is driven by grassroots-level cadre. “