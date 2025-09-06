Sengottaiyan’s ultimatum puts EPS under pressure as AIADMK faces fresh test of unity

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has overcome numerous challenges to his leadership since he became chief minister in 2017, now faces a serious test, with veteran party leader K A Sengottaiyan, hailing from the influential Kongu belt, throwing down the gauntlet.

By issuing a 10-day ultimatum demanding the readmission of leaders who had parted ways from the party, Sengottaiyan has signalled open defiance and placed EPS under unprecedented pressure.

Sengottaiyan’s move carries weight because it hints at an undercurrent of dissent within the AIADMK — the demand for a unified AIADMK including all those who had left (or been expelled from) the party since the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa — and comes when the party’s rank and file is fatigued from successive electoral defeats.

While Sengottaiyan, the otherwise soft-spoken nine-time MLA, appreciated by former CM J Jayalalithaa for his organisational skills, has asserted that several like-minded leaders in the AIADMK share his concerns, the real measure of his clout lies in how many are willing to step into the open and stand by him.

Quick support from those who have been expelled from the AIADMK — including O Panneerselvam, V K Sasikala and R Vaithilingam — was on expected lines. The AMMK general secretary, T T V Dhinakaran, too will back him. Their support, though politically significant, will remain symbolic because they stand outside the party fold.