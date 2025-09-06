Space underneath Tiruchy RoBs well up with waste, residents seek awareness campaigns, fines on violators

TIRUCHY: Irked by the space under the city’s road overbridges (RoB) having reduced into “convenient spots” for the public and shopkeepers alike to dump waste, residents urge the city corporation for measures like awareness campaigns and imposition of fines on violators to address the issue.

None of the city’s road overbridges located near the railway junction (Aristo), on the Karur bypass road, at Odathurai, Palakkarai, Thennur, Thiruvanaikoil and Srirangam is spared of waste piling up -- be it household waste, liquor bottles, plastics and construction debris - underneath them, complain residents.

Even the space surrounding the RoB under reconstruction near the LA Maris Theatre is found strewn with garbage. Worse, people are seen relieving themselves at the spots, they add.

While calling for measures like strict enforcement of fines on those caught dumping waste and regular cleaning of the spaces, residents also urge the corporation for establishment of mini parks or gyms under the bridges so as to provide a safer and more pleasant environment.

Mentioning the dumping of garbage rampant under the RoB at their locality, A Mayil of Thiruvanaikoil said, "The smell is unbearable that we cannot cross the area without covering our nose. Further, weeds are growing uncontrollably, attracting poisonous insects that enter our homes. Just recently, a snake came close to my house. The spot should be prevented from being used as a dumping ground. People or shops responsible for dumping the waste should be fined heavily."