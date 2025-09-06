Stalin's achievements will help DMK alliance retain power: MDMK's general secretary Durai Vaiko

CUDDALORE: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Durai Vaiko on Thursday said the achievements of Chief Minister Stalin’s government would help the DMK-led alliance retain power.

Speaking to reporters after attending the wedding ceremony of an MDMK functionary at Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore, Durai Vaiko said, “It cannot be said that dynastic politics should not exist. Not only in Tamil Nadu but in many states, the children of political leaders have entered politics. Even in the BJP, there are children of leaders from various parties. In neighbouring states too, many heirs are active in politics. Their growth depends on their performance and people’s support. It is not proper for the BJP to speak about dynastic politics only in Tamil Nadu.”

On actor Vijay’s entry into politics, he said, “Vijay is a major star with lakhs of fans. This can be a support, but if he works effectively, he may reach a good height. A crowd cannot decide his political future. His success in politics depends only on his activities. In the recent conference, Vijay could have avoided certain comments about the Chief Minister. An educated person should not make such remarks.”