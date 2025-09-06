Talema Electronics workers protest in Salem after abrupt shutdown; demand reopening or govt takeover

SALEM: For 37 days, over 430 workers of Talema Electronics (India) Private Limited have been staging a sit-in protest inside the factory premises in Salem, demanding that the management reopen the unit or the government take it over to safeguard their livelihoods.

The company, operating since 1998, abruptly shut down on July 27 without notice, leaving hundreds of families without income. Talema manufactures electronic spare parts for scanning machines and flight equipment. The management said it was forced to shut shop due to lack of orders and heavy losses.

Many employees have worked there since the company was established. Of the 430 employees, nearly 150 are women, and in some families, both husband and wife were employed.

“For 20 years, we gave our sweat and blood to this company, working overtime and handling heavy work. Now, they are trying to replace us with new workers at cheaper salaries. Calling this a loss is only a drama,” said G Vidhya, an employee of 20 years. The protesters said their July salaries have not been paid. Electricity and water supply were cut 20 days ago.

“No committee has been formed to hear our demands. The management is pressuring us to withdraw the protest to release dues,” said A Murugan, a Talema employee since day one.

Salem Collector R. Brindha Devi said the administration is exploring all ways to resolve the issue. “Officials from the administration and labour department have held talks with the workers and management. The management has sought a liquidator, and the court’s decision will be final,” she said.

Managing Director Stephen Bernard declined to comment. As no solution has been arrived at so far, the protesters warned they plan to take their agitation to the next level.