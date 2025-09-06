Thirumavalavan urges CM to declare Madurai caste violence-prone district; seeks strict SC/ST Act enforcement

MADURAI: Viduthalai Chiruthigal Katchi (VCK) General Secretary Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to declare Madurai as caste violence-prone district, and ensure strict implementation of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Speaking to reporters at the Government Rajaji Hospital after paying his last respects to TNSTC conductor Ramakrishnan, who was found dead last week, Thirumavalavan said there are lapses in the enforcement of SC/ST Act in Tamil Nadu.

“According to statistics Madurai district is first in caste-related violence, but police have failed to register cases in majority of the incidents.”

Also, he urged the chief minister to form special investigation team to probe caste-related violence and murders. Adding that his party would approach the Madras High Court to press for the demand. According to Thirumavalavan, the family of Ramakrishnan, who took part in TNSTC employees union elections, feared there was a threat to his life.

“As per statements from family members, Ramakrishnan faced threat to his life as he was participating in the TNSTC employees union election, and there was no reason for him to kill himself as is claimed by police,” the VCK chief said.

The family approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking videographing of the autopsy and the court ruled in their favour. The postmortem was conducted on Friday.

The VCK chief handed over Rs 75,000 to Ramakrishnan’s family.