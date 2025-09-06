Unfilled faculty vacancies, 'poor' research output blamed for Bharathidasan University's NIRF ranking slip

TIRUCHY: With Bharathidasan University (BDU) slipping to 61st position in the overall category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 released recently, and it also failing to feature in its top 50 research list, concerns have been raised over the institution’s declining research quality and academic stagnation. In the 2025 NIRF ranking’s overall category, Bharathidasan University ranked 61 among the top 100 institutions in the country, a drop from the 55th position it secured last year. The institution also failed to feature in the top 50 research list where it appeared in 2024. The institution, however, retained the 36th place among the best universities in the country. Data highlights the gaps.
According to sources, of the 230 sanctioned teaching posts at BDU, only 120 are filled. With no new recruitment since 2012, BDU relies on 95 guest lecturers instead to fill in the gap. While PhD enrolments remain significant - 541 students pursued doctorate in 2023-24, of which 132 were enrolled part-time -- completions have dropped. A total of 191 full-time and 231 part-time scholars graduated in 2023-24, compared with 194 and 279 the previous year.
On the slump in research performance, a former senior faculty member blamed poor quality publications, fewer patents, and the impact of retirements. He said that several senior faculty members who could have continued contributing were not retained under schemes such as 'Professor of Practice', despite UGC regulations permitting retired professors to serve as co-supervisors. The reliance on guest lecturers has further weakened research productivity, he added.
"Guest lecturers earning Rs 27,000 (per month) cannot be expected to publish regularly. Without strong, indexed journal publications, the university cannot feature in the top 50 research list," he reasoned.
Another retired faculty member said, "Only publications in Scopus or Web of Science-indexed journals count towards NIRF research scores. Much of the recent work has been in local journals, which carry no weight." Former Association of University Teachers (AUT) president K Pandiyan attributed the drop in performance to weak leadership and administrative lapses.
"For the past six to seven years, BDU has lacked academic leadership. Key posts like registrar and controller have been held by in-charges, crippling accountability." he said. Financial records, on the other hand, show mixed trends. Sponsored project funding rose to Rs 44 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 28.9 crore in 2021-22, and consultancy income tripled to Rs 38 lakh. While investment in labs surged to Rs 106.9 crore, library spending fell to Rs 20.3 lakh and infrastructure maintenance nearly halved to Rs 17.5 crore in 2023-24.
With its NAAC re-accreditation due, stakeholders warn that the university risks further stagnation unless vacancies are filled, research output improves and governance stabilises. When enquired, BDU V-C committee member V Rajesh Kannan on the NIRF ranking said, "Holding steady among leading universities is a positive sign. However, we are aware of the slide in the overall and research categories, and we are committed to addressing these issues to ensure stronger results in the future."