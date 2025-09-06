Unfilled faculty vacancies, 'poor' research output blamed for Bharathidasan University's NIRF ranking slip

TIRUCHY: With Bharathidasan University (BDU) slipping to 61st position in the overall category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 released recently, and it also failing to feature in its top 50 research list, concerns have been raised over the institution’s declining research quality and academic stagnation. In the 2025 NIRF ranking’s overall category, Bharathidasan University ranked 61 among the top 100 institutions in the country, a drop from the 55th position it secured last year. The institution also failed to feature in the top 50 research list where it appeared in 2024. The institution, however, retained the 36th place among the best universities in the country. Data highlights the gaps.

According to sources, of the 230 sanctioned teaching posts at BDU, only 120 are filled. With no new recruitment since 2012, BDU relies on 95 guest lecturers instead to fill in the gap. While PhD enrolments remain significant - 541 students pursued doctorate in 2023-24, of which 132 were enrolled part-time -- completions have dropped. A total of 191 full-time and 231 part-time scholars graduated in 2023-24, compared with 194 and 279 the previous year.

On the slump in research performance, a former senior faculty member blamed poor quality publications, fewer patents, and the impact of retirements. He said that several senior faculty members who could have continued contributing were not retained under schemes such as 'Professor of Practice', despite UGC regulations permitting retired professors to serve as co-supervisors. The reliance on guest lecturers has further weakened research productivity, he added.

"Guest lecturers earning Rs 27,000 (per month) cannot be expected to publish regularly. Without strong, indexed journal publications, the university cannot feature in the top 50 research list," he reasoned.