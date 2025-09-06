Virudhunagar fire department deploys drones to aid rescue operations at cracker unit blast sites

VIRUDHUNAGAR: To strengthen rescue operations during explosions at cracker units in Virudhunagar, the district fire and rescue service department has procured two drones recently.

The drones, obtained through the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, will help firefighters swiftly rescue victims, and identify and recover the remains of the deceased that could be scattered as far as one kilometre from the explosion site.

About four months ago, a proposal to purchase the drones under the Aapda Mitra scheme was formally submitted, following a meeting when the then district collector V P Jeyaseelan along with other officers suggested the usage of drones for rescues.

“Considering the available budget and acting on expert recommendations, the department procured two AIR 3S Combo with RC2 drones, which cost Rs 3 lakh in total, and were found to be both cost-effective and suitable for rescue operations,” an official explained.

District fire officer M Chandra Kumar stressed that every minute is critical for burn victims in cracker blasts. Recalling a major incident at a large unit in 2024, he said, “Explosions were happening one after another, making it impossible to quickly identify the exact rooms. With drone cameras, we can now pinpoint the affected room and verify details with the foreman about explosives stored nearby. Using drone footage along with the unit’s blueprints, firefighters can also find safe routes to rescue victims.”