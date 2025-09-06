Virudhunagar fire department deploys drones to aid rescue operations at cracker unit blast sites

VIRUDHUNAGAR: To strengthen rescue operations during explosions at cracker units in Virudhunagar, the district fire and rescue service department has procured two drones recently.
The drones, obtained through the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, will help firefighters swiftly rescue victims, and identify and recover the remains of the deceased that could be scattered as far as one kilometre from the explosion site.
About four months ago, a proposal to purchase the drones under the Aapda Mitra scheme was formally submitted, following a meeting when the then district collector V P Jeyaseelan along with other officers suggested the usage of drones for rescues.
“Considering the available budget and acting on expert recommendations, the department procured two AIR 3S Combo with RC2 drones, which cost Rs 3 lakh in total, and were found to be both cost-effective and suitable for rescue operations,” an official explained.
District fire officer M Chandra Kumar stressed that every minute is critical for burn victims in cracker blasts. Recalling a major incident at a large unit in 2024, he said, “Explosions were happening one after another, making it impossible to quickly identify the exact rooms. With drone cameras, we can now pinpoint the affected room and verify details with the foreman about explosives stored nearby. Using drone footage along with the unit’s blueprints, firefighters can also find safe routes to rescue victims.”
He further noted that explosions at cracker units can be so severe that body parts of victims may be scattered over long distances. “Since most units are fenced and often surrounded by agricultural fields, identifying remains becomes particularly difficult when crops are fully grown. In such cases, drones would play a vital role in retrieving missing remains,” he said.
At present, the two drones will be stationed at the Virudhunagar and Sivakasi fire stations. In the event of blasts at cracker units in other taluks, the nearest of the two stations will deploy its drone. The official added that training sessions will be conducted next week, during which all firefighters will be trained by an expert to operate the drones.
Officials noted that with adequate financial support from the government, more advanced drones capable of even extinguishing fires at blast sites could be procured to further enhance rescue operations.