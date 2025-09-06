VOC Port, SIPCOT ink MoU to develop mega shipbuilding cluster in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: VO Chidambaranar Port and SIPCOT signed a memorandum of understanding for developing the National Mega Shipbuilding cluster in Tamil Nadu in the presence of Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Friday.

Sonowal paid floral tributes to the statue of legendary freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai at the port to commemorate his 154th birth anniversary.

He inaugurated the green hydrogen pilot project of a capacity of 10 Nm³/hr, worth Rs 3.87 crore at the VOC port campus, making it the first port in the country to produce green hydrogen. A rooftop solar power plant of 400 KW capacity and a Link conveyor from coal jetty-I to the port coal stack yard were also inaugurated.

He laid the foundation stone for the pilot green methanol bunkering and refuelling facility aimed at supporting the Coastal Green Shipping Corridor between Gujarat’d Kandla and Thoothukudi, a six MW Wind Farm Project, the construction of a Multi-Cargo Berth, a four-lane concrete road from TPS Roundana to Check Post 2, and the Tamil Nadu Maritime Heritage Museum.