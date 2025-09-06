Woman held in Tirupattur for illegal sex determination, abortion attempt on two women carrying female foetuses

TIRUPATTUR: A 39-year-old woman who was allegedly running a mobile unit to carry out illegal sex determination was arrested on Friday for giving pills to abort the foetuses of two women aged 31 and 23.

According to sources, the two women already had two daughters, and had approached the accused, Kavita, to abort a third pregnancy after learning that they were carrying female foetuses. Kavita, a resident of Poongulam in Alangayam, was also wanted in an illegal sex determination case in Kallakuruchi.

Based on a tip-off, police went to the house of the 31-year-old woman where Kavita was performing the abortion. Kavita and two of her accomplices had gone to the woman's house to perform the procedure in stealth. Police arrested Kavita while her accomplices fled.

Speaking to TNIE, Tirupattur Superindent of Police Shyamala Devi said, “Kavita is not even a nurse. It is not clear what she has studied. We are searching for her accomplices. We have rescued the two women who were undergoing the abortion, and they have been admitted to Tirupattur Government Hospital.”

Before the police could reach the spot, Kavita had given the women tablets and initiated the abortion, and therefore, the women were experiencing pain, Devi said. The two women had earlier gone to Salem to determine the sex of the foetuses and had then reached out to Kavita for the abortion.

Kavita is suspected to be linked to G Sukumar (67), who was arrested for in an illegal sex determination case in August, the SP added. A case has been filed, and investigation is under way.