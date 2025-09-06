World Spinal Cord Injury Day awareness rally held in Kallakurichi to promote road safety

KALLAKURICHI: The World Spinal Cord Injury Day awareness rally organised by the Spinal Cord Injury Survivors’ Association was flagged off by district collector MS Prasanth near the Kallakurichi town police station on Friday.

The rally saw active participation from persons with disabilities and aimed to spread road safety awareness and highlight the lifelong impact of spinal cord injuries.

Every year, September 5 is observed as World Spinal Cord Injury Day to promote preventive measures and support those affected.

As part of the rally, leaflets carrying road safety messages were distributed to the public. Key slogans included, “Helmet is a lifesaver,” “Wear seat belts,” “Overspeeding is dangerous,” “Do not drink and drive,” “An accident takes only a second, but costs lives,” “Avoid mobile phones while driving,” and “Spinal cord injury is a lifelong disability.”

The participants handed over these pamphlets to pedestrians and motorists, using battery-powered wheelchairs, creating strong public engagement. The rally began at the town police station and concluded at the Nankuneri four roads junction.

Over 100 people, including members of the district Differently Abled Welfare Office, volunteers, and representatives of SHIBA organisation, joined the initiative. District Differently Abled Welfare Officer A Antonyraj and SHIBA president K Karunakaran were among those present.