AIADMK removes ex-MP Sathyabhama from party posts after backing Sengottaiyan

CHENNAI: V Sathyabhama, a former MP who has been supporting AIADMK veteran K A Sengottaiyan, has been divested of her party posts. The action allegedly follows her announcement that she would resign from party positions in support of Sengottaiyan’s efforts to bring back those who had drifted away from the AIADMK to the party fold again to ensure the party’s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a statement issued here, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that Sathyabhama had been relieved of her roles as a member of the executive committee and as secretary of the women’s wing of the Erode Rural West District unit from Sunday.

Significantly, Palaniswami, in the statement, did not assign any reason for this decision, similar to when the party posts of Sengottaiyan and seven office-bearers from Erode district were removed.

A host of AIADMK cadres and office-bearers allegedly submitted their resignations from party posts at the AIADMK office in Gopichettipalayam on Saturday in support of Sengottaiyan.