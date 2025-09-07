Avinashi Road flyover work nears completion, inauguration likely in October

COIMBATORE: The long wait for motorists along Coimbatore's bustling Avinashi Road is finally nearing an end, as the State Highways Department has completed the main carriageway works of the much-anticipated Avinashi Road elevated flyover project.
The officials also revealed that there will be no trial run on the flyover citing the strength showcased by the bridge with heavy vehicles plying on the bridge regularly for carrying construction materials.
Officials from the Special Projects Wing confirmed that the crucial deck works near the Hopes junction, carried out above live railway tracks and high-tension electric lines, have been completed now, marking a major milestone in the Rs 1,621.30-crore project. With bituminous road laying now finished along the entire 10.1 km stretch, the focus has shifted to final road furnishing works such as road markings, streetlight installation, speed-sensing cameras, and traffic signage.
Launched in December 2020, the four-lane elevated corridor is designed to decongest one of Coimbatore's busiest stretches between Uppilipalayam and Chinniyampalayam. The 17.25-metre-wide structure, supported by service roads measuring 10.5 m on both sides, also includes stormwater drains and pedestrian footpaths.
Officials say the flyover has entry and exit ramps at eight locations in both directions, ensuring smoother access to major junctions. Out of the eight, four have already been completed, while work on three others is progressing at a brisk pace. The only pending ramp, near PRS Grounds, has been delayed due to an ongoing court case.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the Special Projects Wing said, "The long-pending work near Hopes junction has been completed. BT works have been finished across the full stretch, and we are now carrying out the furnishing works. Three ramps will be completed within the next 20 days, while one near the Residency Hotel is still held up due to litigation. Apart from that, the entire flyover is on track to be ready by the end of this month."
Once all works are completed, the department will formally notify the Tamil Nadu government, which will then decide on the inauguration date. Since the flyover is already being used by heavy-duty trucks for transporting construction materials, officials noted that no separate trial run will be necessary before it opens to the public.
The Avinashi Road elevated corridor will not only be Tamil Nadu's longest flyover upon inauguration but also a first-of-its-kind in the state with sustainable infrastructure. Dedicated rainwater harvesting structures, 200 ft deep borewells, and a drip irrigation system have been installed to support greenery between the pillars, making it an environmentally conscious urban project.
If all goes according to plan, commuters can expect the long-awaited facility to be inaugurated in October, offering a much-needed respite from chronic traffic snarls along the arterial stretch.