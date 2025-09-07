Avinashi Road flyover work nears completion, inauguration likely in October

COIMBATORE: The long wait for motorists along Coimbatore's bustling Avinashi Road is finally nearing an end, as the State Highways Department has completed the main carriageway works of the much-anticipated Avinashi Road elevated flyover project.

The officials also revealed that there will be no trial run on the flyover citing the strength showcased by the bridge with heavy vehicles plying on the bridge regularly for carrying construction materials.

Officials from the Special Projects Wing confirmed that the crucial deck works near the Hopes junction, carried out above live railway tracks and high-tension electric lines, have been completed now, marking a major milestone in the Rs 1,621.30-crore project. With bituminous road laying now finished along the entire 10.1 km stretch, the focus has shifted to final road furnishing works such as road markings, streetlight installation, speed-sensing cameras, and traffic signage.

Launched in December 2020, the four-lane elevated corridor is designed to decongest one of Coimbatore's busiest stretches between Uppilipalayam and Chinniyampalayam. The 17.25-metre-wide structure, supported by service roads measuring 10.5 m on both sides, also includes stormwater drains and pedestrian footpaths.

Officials say the flyover has entry and exit ramps at eight locations in both directions, ensuring smoother access to major junctions. Out of the eight, four have already been completed, while work on three others is progressing at a brisk pace. The only pending ramp, near PRS Grounds, has been delayed due to an ongoing court case.