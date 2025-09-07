CM Stalin pays tribute to Marx, Ambedkar in UK

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, during his official visit to the United Kingdom, paid homage to German philosopher Karl Marx at his memorial in London on Saturday.

Later, Stalin visited the house where Dr B R Ambedkar had lived during his student years.

At the Marx memorial, the chief minister recalled the socialist’s famous words that “philosophers have only interpreted the world in various ways; the point, however, is to change it.”

He hailed Marx as the “red sun who illuminated the path of the working class.”

Stalin then toured the Ambedkar House, where the architect of India’s Constitution had resided while pursuing studies at the London School of Economics.

Sharing his reflections on platform ‘X’, Stalin said he felt awe at how a young man, once suppressed by caste, rose through education to earn respect abroad, and later became the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

The chief minister said he was particularly touched by a historic photograph of the late leader along with social reformer Thanthai Periyar.

Later in the day, the chief minister interacted with Indian-origin students and graduates at the SOAS University, visited the Thiruvalluvar statue in

London and paid homage to the poet, and attended the PACT exhibition on 75 years of the Constitution.