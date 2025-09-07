Dalit leader attacked in front of DGP office by ‘VCK workers’

CHENNAI: The attack on Puratchi Tamizhagam Katchi (PTK) president ‘Airport’ Moorthy outside the DGP’s office here on Saturday, allegedly by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre, has attracted sharp criticism from opposition parties.

Moorthy, who accompanied Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA R Arul to submit a complaint to DGP (in-charge) G Venkataraman on Saturday, was attacked and the video of the incident was viral on social media.

He later told media persons that he was attacked by a group of VCK cadres over his criticism of VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan. Further, Moorthy alleged that he has been constantly facing threats to his life from VCK cadre.

PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss termed the assault “highly condemnable” and called for the immediate arrest of the attackers, besides calling for security for Moorthy. BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that opposition leaders were increasingly being targeted.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the attack outside the DGP’s office was a “disgrace to the police force”. Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman described the assault as proof of deteriorating law and order.

Both Moorthy and VCK worker Selvam later went to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner’s office to file separate complaints against each other over the incident.