Flights parked at faraway bays trouble flyers: Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Saturday wrote to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, requesting action on parking ATR planes to Madurai at bays closer to the terminals at the Chennai airport to avoid long shuttle bus transfers.

In the letter, Subramanian has also asked for improved shuttle bus facilities with adequate seating for senior citizens and children and deployment of larger aircraft like the Airbus on the Chennai-Madurai, Chennai-Tuticorin and Chennai-Tiruchirapalli routes that have higher passenger demand.

Subramanian said that passengers were subjected to inconvenience and mental distress as the bus journey from the terminal to the aircraft takes longer than the flight’s journey itself. He said the flights were being parked at faraway bays to reduce parking charges. “Cost-effectiveness should not come at the expense of passenger comfort and safety,” he said in the letter.

Last month, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa had raised a similar demand, calling for Airbus A320 aircraft on intra-state routes between Chennai-Thoothukudi and Chennai-Tiruchy instead of the smaller ATR planes.