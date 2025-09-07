Madras HC orders TN police to compensate petitioner for filing lapse

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently told the Tamil Nadu police department to pay Rs 10,000 to a petitioner who was forced to approach the court twice due to an “internal documentation lapse” committed by the Sindhupatti police in filing the final report in a criminal case last year.

The petitioner alleged that in August 2024, there was a scuffle between her, her husband and in-laws. Both parties lodged police complaints against each other but as her mother-in-law is a panchayat president, the Sindhupatti police delayed registering a case on her complaint till she petitioned the SP.

Apprehending that there would not be a fair probe into her complaint, she moved the HC seeking transfer of investigation. However, the petition was disposed of after the police informed the court that they already filed a final report in her case by closing her complaint as a ‘mistake of facts’. The police also added that they would soon be filing charge sheet against her in the case lodged by her in-laws.