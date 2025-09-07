Non-resident Tamils are unofficial ambassadors of Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Describing non-resident Tamils as unofficial ambassadors of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday reiterated his appeal to them to invest in their home State to the extent possible.
The Chief Minister said this while addressing a meeting of the Tamil diaspora in London, titled the Grand Tamil Dream. "In your busy lives, visit Tamil Nadu at least once a year. Invest there in whatever way you can. Share information about employment opportunities here (in Europe) and open global doors for them," Stalin added.
Expressing happiness to see those who have come from many European countries to attend this meeting, Stalin said, "During this European tour, I have met numerous Tamils who introduced themselves by naming their native town or village in Tamil Nadu and then stating the position they now hold in Europe. Many of you have risen from modest backgrounds by working hard and reached great heights. I take immense pride in seeing that you live here with dignity and self-respect."
Stating that wherever Tamils go, they never abandon their language and culture, Chief Minister said, "Apart from these, Tamils never give up self-respect, the idea of equality, and principles of social justice. I have met Tamils who proudly proclaim that they live by Dravidian ideals."
Recalling the welfare measures being implemented by the DMK government for the non-resident Tamils, the CM said caste, religion, poverty, or wealth must not divide us. We must forget all that separates us and remember all that unites us.
The Chief Minister, who left Chennai on August 30, is expected to return to Chennai on Monday. During his eight-day visit, many MoUs were signed and investments were attracted.