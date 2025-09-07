Operation Sindoor proof of armed forces’ prowess: IAF chief

CHENNAI: Operation Sindoor stood as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian armed forces, demonstrating their capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy, said Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, during the passing out parade held at the Parameswaran Drill Square of the The Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, on Saturday.

A total of 130 officer cadets and 25 women officer cadets were commissioned into various services of the Indian Army. Alongside them, nine male and 12 female foreign officer cadets from nine friendly nations also completed their training towards strengthening bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across borders, stated a press note.

Amar Preet Singh reviewed the parade, marked by the traditional drill and martial tunes, and presented the Sword of Honour and Silver Medal to ACA Raj Biswas, the OTA Gold Medal to AUO Parul Dhadwal, and the Bronze Medal to BUO Pranjal Dixit. Speaking at the event, Amar said, “Operation Sindoor has showcased exceptional coordination between the three services, synergy and integration within the armed forces and other agencies.”