Operation Sindoor proof of armed forces’ prowess: IAF chief

CHENNAI: Operation Sindoor stood as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian armed forces, demonstrating their capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy, said Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, during the passing out parade held at the Parameswaran Drill Square of the The Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, on Saturday.
A total of 130 officer cadets and 25 women officer cadets were commissioned into various services of the Indian Army. Alongside them, nine male and 12 female foreign officer cadets from nine friendly nations also completed their training towards strengthening bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across borders, stated a press note.
Amar Preet Singh reviewed the parade, marked by the traditional drill and martial tunes, and presented the Sword of Honour and Silver Medal to ACA Raj Biswas, the OTA Gold Medal to AUO Parul Dhadwal, and the Bronze Medal to BUO Pranjal Dixit. Speaking at the event, Amar said, “Operation Sindoor has showcased exceptional coordination between the three services, synergy and integration within the armed forces and other agencies.”
He highlighted the importance of remaining fit, saying that moving forward, the battlefield is going to become more complex. He urged the newly commissioned officers to uphold the military ethos of selfless service, honour, and excellence, and not underestimate the role of moral courage — to stand up for what’s right, to admit a mistake, to challenge flaws and to uphold integrity even when not being watched.
The event concluded with a pipping ceremony, where the officers, adorned with new ranks and insignia, pledged allegiance to the Constitution and vowed to safeguard the nation’s integrity. Those commissioned on Saturday included Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal from Janauri in Punjab, a fifth-generation officer and the first woman of her family to serve in the Army. She was commissioned into the Indian Army Ordnance Corps.