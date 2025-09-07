Poor estate roads hinder TNSTC bus operations in Valparai

COIMBATORE: The operation of TNSTC buses in estate areas is getting difficult due to poor road conditions.

Officers of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Valparai branch, allege the issue was brought to the attention of the Valparai Municipality, but the civic body has not initiated any remedial measures.

Recently residents of the UPASI estate and TANTEA protested alleging that the TNSTC does not operate the Valparai to UPASI route bus regularly, claimed an officer at TNSTC Valparai branch.

The TANTEA area is 12 km from Valparai town.

"A two-kilometre stretch of road from Madha Temple to the TANTEA and UPASI Estate is in such a poor state that drivers struggle to operate buses, particularly during the rainy season. As stones have been laid along the route buses break down frequently. We had appealed many times to the Municipal Commissioner and Chairman to resolve the issue by laying a new road," he said.

As no steps had been taken for many years, we have no option but to operate three trips on the route in the morning, afternoon, and evening instead of the scheduled five trips, he reasoned.