Puducherry assembly to reconvene on Sept 18 for budget session

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Saturday announced that the second part of the sixth budget session of the 15th Legislative Assembly will convene on September 18 in the Assembly Hall.

Speaking to reporters, Selvam said, “The budget session commenced on March 10 with the Governor’s address, during which the financial statement was tabled and passed. After 13 days of proceedings, the session was adjourned indefinitely on March 27.”

He further said that government departments have been instructed to table draft bills and motions during the upcoming session. “Two draft legislations, the Puducherry Ease of Doing Business Service Delivery Bill, 2025, and the Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 — will be placed before the Assembly,” he added.

Explaining the Ease of Doing Business Service Delivery Bill, Selvam said, “Each department will be required to grant file approvals within a fixed timeframe. If the time limit is not followed, the concerned officials will be liable to pay spot fines.”

On statehood, Selvam said on Friday, “Resolutions have been passed 16 times so far. Another resolution has now been passed and sent, but there has been no reply yet. Certainly, when Delhi is granted statehood, the Union government will also grant it to Puducherry.”