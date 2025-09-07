Puducherry assembly to reconvene on Sept 18 for budget session

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Saturday announced that the second part of the sixth budget session of the 15th Legislative Assembly will convene on September 18 in the Assembly Hall.
Speaking to reporters, Selvam said, “The budget session commenced on March 10 with the Governor’s address, during which the financial statement was tabled and passed. After 13 days of proceedings, the session was adjourned indefinitely on March 27.”
He further said that government departments have been instructed to table draft bills and motions during the upcoming session. “Two draft legislations, the Puducherry Ease of Doing Business Service Delivery Bill, 2025, and the Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 — will be placed before the Assembly,” he added.
Explaining the Ease of Doing Business Service Delivery Bill, Selvam said, “Each department will be required to grant file approvals within a fixed timeframe. If the time limit is not followed, the concerned officials will be liable to pay spot fines.”
On statehood, Selvam said on Friday, “Resolutions have been passed 16 times so far. Another resolution has now been passed and sent, but there has been no reply yet. Certainly, when Delhi is granted statehood, the Union government will also grant it to Puducherry.”
When asked about allegations made by a woman MLA, the Speaker said, “I have not received any complaint letter so far. If a letter is given, I will discuss it with the Chief Minister and action will be taken. I contacted her over phone, but she did not respond.”
On the new Assembly building project, Selvam said, “The Chief Minister will soon visit Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers. For the past four years, questions have been raised about the Assembly building construction. After overcoming several obstacles, the design for the new Assembly building has been sent to the Union government. The present Governor has given approval and said that he would call the Chief Secretary and grant clearance. The project has been estimated at Rs 669 crore. A separate secretary has been appointed to oversee the Assembly work, and she is monitoring it. The construction will begin before the end of this year.