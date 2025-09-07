RFID tags to keep TN’s stray trouble on leash

CHENNAI: To address the problems caused by increasing population of stray dogs, the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) has mooted steps to procure 2.4 lakh RFID tags to initiate microchipping of stray dogs. Until now, microchipping has been recommended only for pet dogs.
The board is also planning to commence a statewide sterilisation and mass rabies vaccination drive from October, particularly in areas outside Chennai, in collaboration with all corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats.
To ramp up the sterilisation and immunisation capacity, TNAWB is planning to set up 38 new Animal Birth Control Centres (ABCs) across TN with shelter facilities, each capable of housing up to 100 dogs. Plans are also on to set up another 100 ABCs without shelter facilities exclusively for sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs.
Each RFID microchip to be implanted in stray dogs will carry a unique identification number containing details such as breed, location, sterilisation status, and rabies vaccination data.
Estimates put TN stray dog population at 6L
The TN Livestock Development Agency (TNLDA) has already initiated procurement for the necessary materials, officials said. “Tenders have been floated for RFID microchips and readers, reflective collars, and a comprehensive software system to enable end-to-end monitoring of stray dogss through the ABC centres,” an official from the animal husbandry department said.
“Of the 138 ABC centres to be established across TN, 38 (one in each district) will be equipped with shelter facilities to house stray dogs that are injured, aggressive, infected, or require special care,” the official added.
Although the official data from the 21st Livestock Census conducted last year is yet to be released by the union government, estimates based on previous census place Tamil Nadu’s stray dog population to be roughly around six lakh at present, of which 1.8 lakh are in Chennai.
As per centre’s guidelines and SC orders, stray dogs will be caught, sterilised, vaccinated against rabies, and released, official added.