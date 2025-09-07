RFID tags to keep TN’s stray trouble on leash

CHENNAI: To address the problems caused by increasing population of stray dogs, the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) has mooted steps to procure 2.4 lakh RFID tags to initiate microchipping of stray dogs. Until now, microchipping has been recommended only for pet dogs.

The board is also planning to commence a statewide sterilisation and mass rabies vaccination drive from October, particularly in areas outside Chennai, in collaboration with all corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats.

To ramp up the sterilisation and immunisation capacity, TNAWB is planning to set up 38 new Animal Birth Control Centres (ABCs) across TN with shelter facilities, each capable of housing up to 100 dogs. Plans are also on to set up another 100 ABCs without shelter facilities exclusively for sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs.

Each RFID microchip to be implanted in stray dogs will carry a unique identification number containing details such as breed, location, sterilisation status, and rabies vaccination data.