TVK gears up for election battle in DMK stronghold Tiruchy, aims to shake up 2026 assembly race

TIRUCHY: Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam looking to launch its election campaign in Tiruchy is aimed at conveying to the DMK that the upcoming state Assembly election is “not going to be a cakewalk” in the region long considered as its fortress, say party sources.

As part of its plans for the campaign launch on September 13, TVK general secretary Bussy Anand visited Tiruchy on Saturday and submitted a petition with the city Commissioner of Police (CoP) seeking permission for the same, which includes a road show along the TVS Tollgate-Chathiram stretch.

Party sources said the police flagged congestion and suggested the usual spots designated for it instead. Anand also inspected proposed venues, including the space in front of the MGR statue in Palakkarai and the Srirangam temple Rajagopuram entrance. The campaign also aims to cover Ariyalur and Perambalur the same day.

For TVK, this marks its first direct people's outreach after mega conferences in northern and southern districts. Yet unlike other parties contesting against the DMK -- AIADMK and PMK, the party has not announced a campaign theme or policy plank.

"We want to tell the DMK that this election is not going to be a cakewalk in the region," said a senior TVK functionary, arguing that Vijay's presence alone would draw crowds even if permission for a roadshow was denied.

Another party member claimed the absence of AIADMK heavyweights comparable to KN Nehru in Tiruchy gives the TVK an opening. In the central and delta districts, the DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 41 seats in the 2021 Assembly election and all the seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.