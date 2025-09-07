TVK general secretary seeks Tiruchy police permission to launch poll campaign

TIRUCHY: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Bussy Anand on Saturday submitted a petition with city Commissioner of Police (CoP) N Kamini seeking permission for the party to launch its campaign for the upcoming state Assembly election.

TVK president Vijay is scheduled to begin the election campaign from Tiruchy on September 13. Seeking police permission for the same, Anand arrived in Tiruchy and visited the Vinayagar temple on the Tiruchy-Pudukottai Main Road, where he placed the petition before the deity and offered prayers. He then proceeded to the CoP’s office along with other party functionaries.

As TVK functionaries led by Anand arrived at the CoP’s office ahead of the scheduled time, the police denied entry to most of them. This led to a heated exchange of words between the party members and the police.

Later, only Anand and party South District Secretary Kudamurutti Karikalan were permitted to enter the office. They then submitted the petition with the CoP, sources said.

‘Campaign will tell DMK 2026 election is no cakewalk’

Tiruchy: TVK is looking to launch its election campaign in Tiruchy is aimed at conveying to the DMK that the upcoming state Assembly election is “not going to be a cakewalk” in the region long considered as its fortress, say party sources.

As part of its plans for the campaign launch on September 13, TVK general secretary Bussy Anand visited Tiruchy on Saturday and submitted a petition with the city Commissioner of Police (CoP) seeking permission for the same, which includes a road show along the TVS Tollgate-Chathiram stretch.

Party sources said the police flagged congestion and suggested the usual spots designated for it instead. Anand also inspected proposed venues.